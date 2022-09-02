You are here: HomeSports2022 09 02Article 1615190

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

It’s no coincidence Ambrosius is in the extended circle of Ghana’s World Cup squad - Oliver Kreuzer

Stephan Ambrosius Stephan Ambrosius

Karlsruher sports director Oliver Kreuzer is not surprised Stephan Ambrosius is in line for the Ghana call-up ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Hamburger SV has hit the ground running with a magnificent performance after two matches.

Ambrosius has been outstanding in his first two games for Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2.

He featured in the sides 6-0 and 2-0 win over Regensburg and Rostock respectively.

Last Saturday, Ambrosius helped his side to defeat Rostock 2-0 and his output has been praised by Karlsruher SC coach.

According to Oliver Kreuzer, who sees Ambrosius as a stroke of luck, it is no coincidence that he is the extended circle for Ghana’s World Cup squad.

"Stephan plays with us as a right central defender in a back four. His calmness on the ball is impressive, he's doing a very good job so far,"

"Stephan plays very aggressively, has a strong defensive header, good timing, defends well going forward. He always wants to dismantle his opponent, can read the game, has a good eye.”

“In his first two appearances, he was often correct when opponents passed through the gaps. He was already there when the ball came. I liked that very much.” Ambrosius is a “stroke of luck” for KSC. It's no coincidence that he's in the extended circle for Ghana's World Cup squad." He said.

