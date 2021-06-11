It’s my time to be Ghana's next world champion - Manyo Plange

Boxing News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian pugilist Jessie Manyo Plange has said his dreams of becoming a world champion for his country is almost a reality.



“I know its my time now and I know I'm going to do it because with God all things are possible. This is the time for me to win a world title for my motherland," he said.



The 32-year-old boxer's only blockade is a world title elimination bout with Melvin “Melo” Lopez (25-1, 16 KOs) of Miami, Florida.



Plange (21-0-1, 17 KOs) would have to defeat Lopez in this final eliminator to be able to take a shot at the World Boxing Authority (WBA) Bantamweight world title.



The winner of the elimination fight would take on the winner of Naoya Inoue (title holder) and Michael Dasmarinas.



Plange said in an interview with the GNA Sports that, he was well prepared for the fight having watched various fight videos of his opponent.



“I'm not afraid of Melvin Lopez. I know that I'm going to win to be able to fight a world title for my nation.I need more support to train welll to win this fight," the former Olympian said.



The fight is scheduled for July 19 in the United States of America (USA) but the Ghanaian boxer is expected to leave the shores of Ghana in the first week of June.



Plange last fight was a win in January 2020 in the West Africa Boxing Union Superflyweight division.