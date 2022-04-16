'It’s just a wake-up call' – Kurt Okraku on Nigeria's World Cup miss

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku believes Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup will act as a wake-up call for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).



The Super Eagles who were tipped to qualify ahead of the Black Stars miss out after failing to beat Ghana in both legs.



The first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium before a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Ghana qualified over Nigeria on an away goal rule.



According to reports, there is an intense pressure in Nigeria after failing to book a World Cup ticket.



But Kurt Okraku who is calling for support for the Nigeria Football Federation believes their inability to qualify for the Mundial will act as a wake-up call.



“I know that Amaju did everything, he put his dead foot in making sure they qualify, but I think this is the truth that everybody in Nigeria must hear and understand that the NFF very much wanted to qualify,” he told Brilla FM in Nigeria monitored by Footballghana.com.



“They did everything, but it's football, and it’s against Ghana and one of the two must go and one must stay. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way of Nigeria, but truth be told Nigerian football has been on the rise and this blip from the World Cup should not kill the hopes and aspirations of the millions of people who love football,” he said.



“So I think that it’s just a wake-up call and I firmly believe. I will liken this to the flight path of an aircraft, I mean when you traveling by plane it goes through a bit of turbulence, it shakes a bit, it gets to its level and settles, and it closes to take final destination.



"At the end, I will want to plead with everybody in Nigeria to believe in the vision of the NFF led by Amaju Pinnick, the Vision to revive and to stabilize Nigerian football will always see the light of the day if everybody in Nigeria gives the NFF the needed support because it is this time that support is needed”