It’s going to be a massive game - Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria defender, Calvin Bassey has said he is focused on helping his side to overcome Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter in the next seven days to decide which West African giant gets to play at this year’s world cup.



Speaking to NFF TV, defender Calvin Bassey who is pumped up for the upcoming clash has noted that the encounter will be massive.



“It’s a massive game. I’m just focusing on how I can help the team, focus on what to do, what my roles are going to be,” the Nigeria defender shared.



He continued, “It is going to be a test, we know they are a good team, we also have good players and a good team.



“It will be a good match, and hopefully, we can win the tie.”



The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 19:30GMT and will be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.