It's difficult to say no to Ghana - Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana International, Ibrahim Tanko says that he cannot turn the chance to work for Ghana in any capacity and will not say not to the Black Stars in any role.



Tanko who played with soon to be named Black Stars coach Otto Addo at Borussia Dortmund says that he speaks to his former teammate very often.



He adds that Otto Addo is a good friend and they started their coaching badges together.



“It’s difficult to say no to Ghana, so I am always available. I mostly speak to the technical team led by Otto Addo and anyone knows I played with him at Dortmund," the Accra Lions technical director told Bryt FM.



"I also started my coaching career with him, so Otto is a good friend and we always get in touch.



Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.



It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



The Black Stars have given a lot of Ghanaians hope and believe that the team can do something meaningful at the World Cup.



Ibrahim Tanko was made an assistant coach to the then Black Stars gaffer Kwasi Appiah after occupying a similar role at Cameroon under the tutelage of German coach Volker Finke.



In 2017 the former FC Cologne and Urawa Red Diamonds manager was appointed as the first assistant coach to Kwasi Appiah.