It’s difficult to combine rain, wind and cold in the Netherlands – Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed sees it as a setback combining rain, wind, and cold in the Netherlands.



The enterprising midfielder joined the Dutch giant last summer from FC Nordjaelland in Denmark following an explosive season in the Danish league.



He enjoyed a successful campaign with the four-time Champions League winners despite injury setbacks.



The former Right to Dream Academy player in his first season helped the club to clinch both the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup.



Kudus who is content with dishes in the Netherland compared to Denmark where he last featured indicated it is difficult to combine rain, wind, and cold in the country.



'It's hard to get used to the combination of rain, wind and cold. Not in Denmark and not here', says Kudus, who concludes positively. "Everyone is friendly and helpful." He told Voetbal international.



He is currently in pre-season with Ajax and is hoping to have a better 2021/22 football season with the side.