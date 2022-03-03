It’s demeaning - Manager of Kofi Kordzi unhappy player is continuously benched

Sports News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The manager of striker Kofi Kordzi, Naa Amanoa has expressed displeasure at the continuous benching of his player at Hearts of Oak.



Despite being the top goal scorer of the Phobians in the ongoing league season, the strong attacker has been struggling for playing time in recent weeks.



In the last five matches of Hearts of Oak, the forward has only played cameo roles where he has been introduced as a substitute.



Speaking to Oyerepa Sports today, Naa Amanoa who is the manager of Kofi Kordzi says the treatment of the player is demeaning.



“Personally I feel it's demeaning that a club's top scorer is only allowed to play only five or ten minutes in a big game against Asante Kotoko SC. I think sometimes the issue is also from the technical side,” the manager of Kofi Kordzi said.



Naa Amanoa who is hoping for things to change as soon as possible further indicated that he plans to have a talk with Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu to ascertain whether there is a problem.