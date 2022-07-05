‘It’s been tough’ – Kwesi Appiah on Crawley Town’s pre-season training

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kwesi Appiah has opened up on Crawley Town’s pre-season campaign.



The English League Two outfit has commenced preparation for the 2022/23 season and engaged Eastbourne Borough in a friendly last Saturday.



Kwesi Appiah, who emerged as Crawly Town’s top scorer last season was in action when the side played Eastbourne Borough.



Reacting to the club’s first week at training, he said, “It’s been tough and we have been working hard on what the manager wants us to do.



"With any new manager they have got their style and tactics they want to impose on the team, we have been working hard on the training pitch trying to take in that information and today we got to show on the pitch how we digested that.



“We want to dominate the ball and the more we are on the ball the less chance they have of scoring.”



Crawley Town is expected to spend this week in Spain to continue their pre-season campaign.