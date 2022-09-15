You are here: HomeSports2022 09 15Article 1623581

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

It's an incredible feeling - Kamal Sowah on scoring debut goal against Porto

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah says he's overjoyed to score his debut goal for Club Brugge in their 4-0 away win at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Two minutes into the second half, the 22-year-old got his name on the scoresheet when he equalised with a fine strike to double the lead for Club Brugge at the Estadio Dragao.

The victory sends the Belgian club to the summit of Group B of this season’s Champions League after match day two.

"I scored my first ever goal for club and that's an incredible feeling and that happening in a Champions League match makes it even more special," Sowah said after the game.

"Of course I am overjoyed with my goal, but I admit very well that this goal achieved through the preparatory work of my teammates.

"With this second win in a row we have tallied six points and that alone can be called a solid performance.

"I'm also very happy for all our traveling supporters who probably won't soon forget this trip"