'It's an incredible emotion' - Emmanuel Gyasi describes feelings after scoring against Sassuolo

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed that he always feels emotional anytime he scores in front of the Spezia fans.



The 27-year-old netted his third goal of the season to help the Eagles to a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo at the Albert Picco Stadium.



"This season is important for me because we need to reconfirm ourselves. We are a young group, with many new players and a new coach, we have to be always focused and prove that we can stay in Serie A," he told the club's official website.



"Our fans give us a lot of energy, they always push us to give our best; to come back and score under the Ferrovia was an incredible emotion.



"We really wanted this game, the three points were fundamental for us and it's a shame we couldn't get them home. We gave our best, all of us, against a great team, but there are certain situations in which we have to be more resolute. Raspadori was very good, after the first goal we had to be more careful and avoid the second one.



"We have a lot of very close games ahead of us, I think we have to continue to play as we did today, with this determination and team spirit, listening to the coach and trying to give our best, only in this way we can end this first half of the season in the best possible way."