It’s always an honour to play for Ghana - Baba Rahman

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Reading FC defender Baba Rahman has expressed the pride which comes with representing Ghana.



The Chelsea player who returned to Reading on loan for the second consecutive season after spending last season there has capped 44 times for the Black Stars since his debut.



According to the defender, it is an honour to wear the national colours and has therefore set sights on the upcoming games of the Black Stars.



“It’s always an honour to represent my country and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.



“I don’t know how they are going to manage it but it will be strange for us to have a break in November to play the World Cup.



“I’ve had a good relationship with Yids (Andy Yiadom) since 2017 and we’ve carried that on when I came here.”



The enterprising defender has made one appearance since his return to the team.