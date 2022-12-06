It’s about time we build Black Stars around Kudus Mohammed – Derek Boateng

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Derek Boateng wants the Black Stars team built around Kudus Mohammed after his exploits at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



“It is about time we start building the team around Kudus Mohammed because all the players those players we thought they can do something for us are not stepping up in big moments. So I think Kudus is the players we have to start building the team around him.”



“We lost against Uruguay and couldn’t qualify, I think this is the time that we have to come back and ensure the right things are done at the right time.”



“Honestly speaking, the way the team played broke my heart, I have been in such a situation before with the national team, and it really breaks my heart, I’m speechless and even forcing myself to talk at the moment.”



