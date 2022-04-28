It’s a dream come true to play for the Black Stars - Jojo Wollacot

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghana’s goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot, in an exclusive interview with Happy Sports talks about his time with the Black Stars, qualifying for the World Cup and his performance this season with Swindon Town.



The Bristol City goalkeeper on loan to Swindon Town has been the safest pair of hands for the Black Stars since joining the team.



His remarkable performances this season earned him a place in the Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season.



Jojo Wollacot reclaimed the number one spot for the crucial World Cup playoff against Nigeria despite Richard Ofori returning to the team as deputy captain.



The 26-year-old kept a clean sheet in the first leg and conceded just one goal from the penalty spot in Abuja in the second leg which saw Ghana qualify for the World Cup after a 1-1 draw.



Jojo Wollacot shares his experience playing for the national team in an exclusive interview with Happy 98.9FM with Odiasempa Kwame Oware…



On returning his post against Richard Ofori

“Probably not. It’s good working with him. He (Richard Ofori) pushes me and I do the same. I have a lot of respect from him”.



Playing for Ghana



“It’s an honor to represent the national team and I’m proud to wear the jersey every time I am called upon. It’s a dream come true to play for Ghana. Sometimes I wake up and I think it’s a dream”



On qualifying in Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup



The spirit was high and everybody was ready and focused. You when you come to Ghana the expectation is high. So, when we went there, we knew we had to focus and get the job done and that’s what we did.



Best Friend in the Black Star team



I relate with everyone but my friend is Daniel Kofi Kyereh. He is such a very good player. But everyone makes me feel welcome in the team.



On leaving Swindon Town at the end of the season



At the moment I am focused on Swindon Town getting a promotion. when the season finishes then we have those discussions. For now, I want to be focused and play well and get promoted.



On playing at the World Cup



We just have to work hard and play with freedom, don’t put pressure on us. Just go and represent Ghana. “We just have to work hard and be hopeful we can be successful. We can qualify for the World Cup.



Playing in Kumasi for the first time



I remember after the warm-up when the fans were singing and dancing you could know it was the spirit of Ghana in the stadium. It was a nice feeling at the stadium. Sometimes I feel if it’s real me playing for Ghana.



His Role model As a goalkeeper growing up in the UK I use to watch Joe Hart of Manchester City and he is my role model