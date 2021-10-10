'It’s a dream come true'- Jojo Wollacot on making Black Stars debut against Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot, is happy to have made his debut against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on his first national team invite.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper was given the nod ahead of second-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Hearts of Oak’s Richard Attah.



Wollacot had shown impressive performances during training which earned him a place in Milovan Rajevac’s first starting lineup in his second stint.



It came as a surprise to many Ghanaian football fans on the coach’s decision to choose Jojo Wallocot.



The 25-year was very calm and composed in goal in his first competitive game for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.



Wollacot made some saves and conceded a goal from the penalty spot after Zimbabwe was awarded a penalty.



The English-born goalkeeper was praised by Milovan Rajevac after the game.



“First of all it was good scouting and when he arrived he proved himself at the training sessions, he really did a great job, he deserves his chance."



“Today he was at the top of his game and I’m satisfied with his performances and I don’t want to praise goalkeepers too much but he really did a good job today.” Milovan Rajevac said through his interpreter.



Jojo Wollacot in a post on his social media pages said it’s a dream come true.



“A dream come true to make my international debut for @ghanafaofficial thank you all for the support.”



