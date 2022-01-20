It makes no sense - Songo descends on Kurt Okraku over Messi-Ronaldo comments

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Kurt Okraku tells Ghanaians to suggest players like Messi-Ronaldo for Black Stars



Black Stars players fail to reach the knockout stage of AFCON 2021



Sports Ministry to engage GFA on Friday, January 21, 2022



Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman has fired verbal shots at the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku following his remarks that he will include Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the national team if Ghana had one.



The GFA President in an interview with Skyy Power 93.5FM said that Ghanaians should suggest a player who plays similar to Ronaldo or Lionel Messi because "The players who represented Ghana are the best players we have."



He added, "if there is a Ronaldo or Lionel Messi type of player somewhere who will move straight to our first eleven, just let me and I will include him."



But reacting to the statement, Countryman Songo described Kurt Okraku's comments as unfortunate.



He claimed that the GFA president was myopic in his statement and has no better vision for the country.



"Is it every country who have Ronaldo or Messi? Send the best of players to the tournament, you've turned your back to insult us. It makes no sense, there are some people who were not born wise, it is as if they lack have common sense. Is it only Ronaldo or Lionel Messi who have won laurels for their country, I mean when you say this to me, I will respond that you are not wise," Songo said.



He alleged that Kurt and his officials at the GFA run the administration similar to football agencies. According to him, Kurt Okraku has not proven to be wise despite going to study in Europe.



"Who doesn't know that you're running the Black Stars as a football agency and business? Are these the best players? It means you're visionless and cheap. People like you just go to abroad and have nothing show in terms of knowledge," he stated.



