It'll be disastrous for Hearts of Oak to sack Coach Samuel Boadu - Opoku Nti

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend Samuel Opoku Nti has warned arch-rivals Hearts of Oak against the sacking of head coach Samuel Boadu.



The defending champions are without a win after matchday four in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Hearts of Oak were handed their first defeat of the season by Ashantigold at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Pressure is gradually building up as arch-rivals Asante Kotoko have taken a nine-point lead on the table after four games played into the season.



Opoku Nti has advised the fans and management of the club to be patient with head coach Samuel Boadu despite the poor start to the season.



“It will be disastrous should Hearts Of Oak decides to part ways with their coach Samuel Boadu, he told Kumasi-based station Akoma FM.



“The only solution now is for the management and supporters to come together at this point and support the technical team and the players", he added.