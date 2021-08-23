It is worth selling fowls than to represent Ghana as a boxer - Awusoni Yekini

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two-time Commonwealth bronze medalist Awusoni Yekini has exclusively told Rainbow Sports that he is no longer interested in boxing.



The former boxer who now sell fowls at Kantamanto told Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace that the state failed to recognize him despite winning medals for the country.



The boxer recounted he was promised $6,000 in his last fight, which he won bronze for Ghana at the Commonwealth Games, but that promise was yet to be fulfilled.



According to him, he feels betrayed by the state because he was only given $1,000 out of the $6,000 promised.



He further disclosed that he had to even share the money with his coach and technical members.



He said he did not make gains from the boxing, hence had no other choice than to stop.



Currently, "I am selling fowls to fend for myself. I am making some money to take care of myself compared to boxing. I was not making gains from boxing. Even when I suffered any injuries, I had to borrow money to care for myself,” he disclosed.



”I am not interested in boxing, and even if I want to return to the ring, I would not be representing Ghana. I would prefer representing other countries than to sacrifice for Ghana,” he added.



”I am a strong boxer and the only person out of 11 boxers who won Ghana a medal at the Commonwealth games. They know what I can do, I am not a lazy boxer. I am a boxer with a track record,” he said.