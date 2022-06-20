It is ridiculous for anyone to say our match against Hearts Of Oak was fixed - RTU

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Premier League side Real Tamale United has debunked claims that its game against Accra Hearts of Oak was fixed.



Public Relations Officer for the team, Sey Mubarick says such assertions are untrue and an insult to the team.



He has therefore asked the public, especially supporters of the team, to treat the claims with contempt.



He has also dared anyone with any evidence to support the match-fixing claims to provide it.



According to him, it was not news if RTU beat Hearts of Oak since they had already beat league champions Asante Kotoko and also played a draw against Hearts of Oak.



Accra Hearts of Oak played their last match of the season against Real tamale United at the Accra sports stadium, which they lost by four goals to one.



Some individuals claimed the match was fixed but the PRO for RTU says the claims are false.



He has warned persons doing that to stop since "such claims have the potential to affect the development of our game."



