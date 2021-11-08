You are here: HomeSports2021 11 08Article 1397452

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'It is not fair' - Bechem coach Kassim Mingle bemoans poor refereeing in Kotoko defeat

Bechem suffer late defeat to Kotoko in GPLWK3

• Bechem coach Kassim Mingle explains

• Kotoko beat Bechem United in Kumasi

Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle Ocansey, has said his team was not treated fairly in their 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko last Sunday.

The Reds scored two late goals to tilt a game that looked like ending in a draw in their favour.

Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiyu escaped a red card in the first half for a reckless tackle on Clinton Duodu.

The center half went on to score a penalty in the dying embers to give Kotoko the lead.

“The penalty incident, I’m not sure it was a clear penalty. He(the culprit) just crossed in front of him(the victim).

“And you saw what happened? (Ganiyu's tackle) it was a real red card offense. The last man was beaten and he tackled the player. He(the referee) could have given him(Ganiyu) a red card, he came and gave him a yellow card. Which is not fair.”

Nonetheless, Mingle attributed the 'painful' defeat to loss of concentration despite his side exhibiting a good performance for the majority part of the game.

“It is very bad. We played such a game, to lose in the dying minutes is very painful. But that is football for you.

“Some of my players lost concentration during the dying minute that cost our defeat,” he added.