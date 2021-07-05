It is not easy working with Jorge Mendes – Eric Eyiah

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana youth star and AS Monaco forward Eric Ayiah says it is not easy working with Portuguese super-agent, Jorge Mendes but said he draws inspiration from him to push harder every time.



The former Ghana U-17 captain had the opportunity to work with one of the top football agents in the world after a stellar performance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India in 2017.



Eyiah joined Monaco after the world cup following talks between Jorge Mendes and the French outfit’s president.



In an interview with Sportsworldghana.com, he revealed working with Mendes has not been easy but said he takes it as a great motivation to challenge himself every now and then.



“It is not an easy thing working with someone like Jorge Mendes.” He said.



“Personally, I feel motivated and pushed to work had anytime I recall that I have someone like him as my agent. You can’t be a lazy person and expect the best from him; It’s impossible.”



Eyiah is yet to make his debut for the senior team since joining the club.



