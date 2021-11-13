'It is important for us to win on Sunday' - Black Stars coach

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: GNA

Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac has stressed the importance of getting a win on Sunday when they lock horns with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars of Ghana have to beat South Africa in the last group match of the African qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, if they are to qualify to progress to the final round of the qualifying phase.



The Black Stars are trailing group leaders South Africa by three points especially after dropping points in 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in their penultimate group match.



After the match against Ethiopia, coach Milovan was gutted with the results but praised for the efforts saying that they deserved the result.



“First, I want to congratulate my boys for fighting hard and I want to congratulate the Ethiopian team for a really good performance today.



“They deserve this result, we had some problems with our defence especially today we made some mistakes so after all everything will be decided on Sunday.”



“For us it is important to win our next match on Sunday with a two-goal difference if we want to qualify for the final round of the qualifications for the World Cup,” he said.



The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Ghana later on Friday as they prepare for Sunday's crucial encounter which is scheduled at 19:00 GMT