It is great news that work on New Edubiase Stadium will resume - Contractor

Contractors in charge of the construction of the New Edubiase Sports Stadium have expressed joy at the announcement by the government that the project would be completed next year



General Secretary of the company Mr. Ofosu Aning told Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace the news from the government was a relief to them.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, stated that work will resume on the abandoned multi-purpose New Edubiase Stadium to aid sports development in the Ashanti Region.



This was made known when he delivered the 2022 Budget Statement in Parliament.



According to him, in addition to the New Edubiase Stadium gov’t will as well commence renovation works on the Sunyani Coronation Park next year.



The New Edubiase Stadium which began in 2016 was to accelerate the development of sports within New Edubiase and its environs.



However, the project was suspended after it came to light that the project did not have the needed funds to see to its completion.



But the Minister says “In 2022, Government will continue with the construction of the Abiriw and the New Edubiase sports stadia as well as commence the rehabilitation of the Sunyani Coronation Park.”



Reacting to the news, Mr. Aning said they are grateful and happy that the work started will be completed next year.



“It is great news that we will be going back to the site to complete the stadium. As a company, we are grateful to the government and we are prepared to complete the project.”



He disclosed that the work on the stadium was over 40% complete before it was suspended.



He said the suspension was due to financial challenges.



But for the government to capture it in the 2022 budget, we are grateful and prepared to resume work.



The New Edubiase Stadium when completed will bring to six the number of standard government stadia in the country in addition to the Accra Sports Stadium, the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium, the Sekondi-Essipong Sports Stadium, the Tamale Sports Stadium, and the newly-constructed Cape Coast Sports Stadium.