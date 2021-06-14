It has been 'super fantastic' - Kurt Okraku rates 2020/21 football season

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kurt Okraku has described the 20202/21 Ghana Premier League season as 'super fantastic'.



The ongoing season without headline sponsor has so far been impressive due to the competition among the teams.



With five matches to end the season, Hearts of Oak sit on top of the league with 53 points with Asante Kotoko, Medeama, Karela, Dreams FC and Great Olympics all in the mix fighting for the league glory.



“The Ghana Premier League this season has been super fantastic," he told 3Sports.



"If you look at the league log, the competition is tight.



“For the first time in many years, we have five or six teams in contention for the title and as many as nine fighting for survival. It tells you how the competition is tight," he added.



Meanwhile, Inter Allies, Liberty Professionals and King Faisal all sitting in the relegation zone.



The matchday 30 games will return to the various stadia on Wednesday and Thursday.