It has been difficult weeks on the bench – Majeed Ashimeru after first league start since July

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru says being on the bench in the past weeks has not been easy for him at Anderlecht.



The Black Stars midfielder made his first league start last Sunday since July helping his outfit secure a win over Eupen.



Ashimeru joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal before the start of the 2021/22 campaign but endured a difficult start at the club having been relegated to the bench.



The former WAFA star started his first league game since July 31, 2021, and helped Anderlecht secure an impressive 4-1 win over KAS Eupen.



According to him, it has not been easy for him in the past weeks being on the bench.



"I adapt to my role, although of course, everyone wants to play. It has also been difficult weeks on the bench, but the competition is fierce. I did not feel mentally ready to go to the Africa Cup. country 100% of myself and that was not possible then, I only felt 50%."



"Mentally it's getting better in the meantime, I also hope that I can keep up that line. I think my match against Eupen was good. I did get cramps, but that's normal after you've played so little. I now want to continue to prove myself to the coach and that is still best when you can start the game."



Ashimeru has played 822 minutes across all competitions and scored two goals.