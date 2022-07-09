It finished me - Laryea Kingston on 'painful' exclusion from 2010 World Cup squad

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Laryea Kingston hurt World Cup exclusion



Laryea Kingston focused on coaching career



Laryea Kingston bemoans expenses made while as a player



Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has revealed that his career came crushing after he was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The winger who enjoyed a good period in the national team was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2006 World Cup because he was serving a two-match suspension.



However, despite playing every match in the qualifiers, Laryea Kingston was left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup despite being part of the provisional squad.



Recalling his most regretful time as a footballer, Kingston said not being able to enjoy any World Cup with the national team hurts him till date especially after missing the 2010 World Cup.



“The 2010 World Cup was the one that finished me. Immediately after the 2006 World Cup, I joined the team again and I played all the games in the qualifies the friendly games and I was out again,” he said on MX24.



He added, “I was not on suspension and I don’t know what happened. A day before they moved to South Africa, I was asked to go home. I am still searching for answers and criteria they used to take me out.”



According to him he still questions how he was not qualified for a 23-man squad at a time when he was fully fit and enjoying some great time at club level.



“I look at the squad and I don’t see myself going out of the 23-man squad. I was playing regularly at my team, I don’t like talking about this but it’s the decision of whoever made that decision,” the ex- Hearts of Oak player said.



He added, “it's something that keeps ringing in my head because if you ask me if I enjoyed my career I would say yes apart from that me not enjoying the World Cup and that is it.”



Laryea Kingston who is now a coach said, “I know as a coach I would win something for Ghana.”



