It feels special because Chelsea let me go at U-14's - Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show against a charitable Chelsea defence on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge with his predatory instincts.



He says the brace against his former side Chelsea feels special because he was with the blues till the U-14's where he was deemed not good enough before they let him go.



The 22-year-old striker who is being chased by Ghana scored twice either half of the game as his side got their top four hopes back on track with a 3-2 victory over Tuchel's men.



Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.



The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.





He told Sky Sports : "I think it makes that bit more special, I was here up until U14s and then got let go so you always have that chip on your shoulder to come and prove yourself. But today isn't about me, it is good I got two goals, but it is about the team and bouncing back."



He went on to add: "I think it gives us confidence, we've all stuck together through the difficult times. We've showed that we can bounce back from setbacks. Today is a great result, it is always nice winning a derby and we're just looking to push on and hopefully keep getting three points to climb up the table."



The win at the Bridge, which comes after they also picked up three points at Chelsea last term, means Mikel Arteta's side are level on points with neighbours Tottenham having played the same amount of games. Antonio Conte's side are edging it on goal difference but the pair have to square off in a north London derby before the season ends.



It was Nketiah's first goals of the season in the English Premier League this season after 7 matches.



The forward was on the books at the west London outfit for seven years from 2008 before he was shown the door. Arsenal soon picked him up and he returned to make his mark.