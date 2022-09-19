It feels like a defeat - Olympics coach Yaw Preko on Hearts of Oak draw

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Accra Great Olympics manager, Yaw Preko was not satisfied with his side's draw with Accra Hearts of Oak as he believes his side displayed superior footballing quality.



Preko believes his side was the better side and deserved more than the one-all draw recorded in the local derby.



Speaking after the draw, the former Hearts of Oak manager said the draw feels like a defeat.



“A 1-1 draw personally looks like a defeat. Because after holding them from the first whistle to the last minute feels like a defeat,” he noted.



“But we are playing away and we played against Hearts of Oak in a local derby, anything at all can happen. We take it like that, it’s a draw and we go back to work on where we fell short because this is our away match.



He concluded that, his side will dwell on the positives and hope to come good in their next fixture against King Faisal.



“We still have another match next week against King Faisal at home so we will build on the positives and we meet King Faisal.”



Great Olympics following the draw sit 3rd on the log with 4 points after two matches.



