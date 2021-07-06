‘It could have been worse’ – Kudus Mohammed on Liverpool match injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has admitted he was disappointed by last season’s long-term injury but is thankful to God it wasn’t worse.



Kudus sustained a meniscal injury after clashing with Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho on his Champions League debut on October 21, 2020.



The unfortunate incident happened just nine minutes into the game with Kudus clearly devastated while walking off the field.



The injury kept Kudus out of action for more than four months.



“That was the first serious injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time. Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know, you just focus on football,” Kudus told TV3 in an interview during holidays in Ghana.



“I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously and I believe in God so everything that happened, I give thanks to him because I believe it could have been worse.”



The youngster made a strong return, scoring three goals to end the campaign with seven-goal contributions and two domestic medals as Ajax won the Dutch league and Cup.



Kudus, 20, was transferred to Ajax by Nordsjælland for 9 million euros, making the ‘Nima boy’ Ghana’s most expensive teenager.