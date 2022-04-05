It's an even group - Uruguay coach on World Cup group

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of the Uruguay national team, Diego Alonso says that the World Cup group as an even one with no clear favourites.



Alonso replaced long-serving coach Oscar Tabarez, 74, who was fired in November 2021 after a record-breaking 15 years in charge following a run of four straight defeats in which Uruguay conceded 11 goals and scored just one.



The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The Black Stars will meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup.



Other group members are Portugal and South Korea.



Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free-kick.



On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goalwards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.



He was shown a red card and Ghana was awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.



Ghana will also play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.



The Celeste of Uruguay will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against the Korea Republic before facing Portugal with the Ghana match the last group fixture.



“It’s an even group in which I think all four teams have chances and are strong. We’re very excited about what might happen. We’ll be aiming to win all of our matches but it’s difficult to anticipate what might happen,” Alonso told Uruguayan journalists.



“We’ve been drawn alongside South Korea, Portugal and Ghana. We’ll go into those games with an optimistic mindset and with great respect for our opponents, while also trusting what we have.”



“I never looked at [the Uruguay managerial post] as taking a hot potato. I always saw it as a great opportunity. I’m an optimist by nature, everything I’d hoped for is what eventuated.”



“The group has received [me] in the best way possible and that is because the Uruguayan players have a great identification with the national team and there is nothing more important than that, the Celeste is a priority and they make you feel it at all times. That makes everything easier.”



“I feel that this is going to be an atypical World Cup. The players will be less tired but also in good condition because of matches under their belts with their teams.” He added.