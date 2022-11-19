It's a great feeling to be part of the World Cup - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew says they have moved from the disappointment they suffered in 2018 after failing to qualify for the World Cup.



The West African country after playing in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively, the four-time African champions were hoping to return to the Mundial for the fourth time.



Ghana failed to qualify from their group where they played against Egypt, Congo, and Uganda.



The Black Stars finished 3rd with seven points after six matches during the qualifiers.



However, Otto Addo has masterminded Ghana's return to the world stage after securing qualification against Nigeria after a two-legged tie.



The Al Sadd forward speaking in an interview reiterated that the entire team feel happy after returning to the World Cup in Qatar.



According to him, they are focused and are not bothered about failing to qualify for the tournament hosted in Russia.



"We couldn’t be any prouder or happier to be back on the world stage," he told Fifa.com.



"All of us know what a big deal this is for people worldwide.



"I feel that now we’re back, at long last, we’ve put the disappointment of 2018 behind us," he added.



Ghana are expected to arrive in Qatar later tonight after wrapping up their preparations with a 2-0 win over Switzerland.



The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The 22nd edition of the world's biggest tournament has been scheduled to get underway from Sunday, November 20 to December 18.