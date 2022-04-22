It's a good opportunity for Hearts duo Muntari and Inkoom to relaunch careers - Ex-Dortmund midfielder Tanko

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tanko says it is a good opportunity for Hearts of Oak duo Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom to their relaunch careers after making a return to the Ghana Premier League.



The pair joined the Phobians this season after both being unattached.



Former AC and Inter Milan midfielder Muntari signed a one-year deal with the defending Premier League champions while Inkoom penned a short term deal and has already hit the group running scoring a wonderful free-kick in their 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks last Sunday.



"I am happy with the number of experienced players joining the Ghana Premier League.



"It’s a good thing we have the likes of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league and I expect more players to join.



"It’s a good opportunity for them to relaunch their careers," Tanko told GHOne TV.



Ibrahim Tanko is currently the Technical Director for Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions.



