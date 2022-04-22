You are here: HomeSports2022 04 22Article 1521860

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

It's a good opportunity for Hearts duo Muntari and Inkoom to relaunch careers - Ex-Dortmund midfielder Tanko

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sulley Muntari Sulley Muntari

Ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tanko says it is a good opportunity for Hearts of Oak duo Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom to their relaunch careers after making a return to the Ghana Premier League.

The pair joined the Phobians this season after both being unattached.

Former AC and Inter Milan midfielder Muntari signed a one-year deal with the defending Premier League champions while Inkoom penned a short term deal and has already hit the group running scoring a wonderful free-kick in their 1-1 draw against Elmina Sharks last Sunday.

"I am happy with the number of experienced players joining the Ghana Premier League.

"It’s a good thing we have the likes of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league and I expect more players to join.

"It’s a good opportunity for them to relaunch their careers," Tanko told GHOne TV.

Ibrahim Tanko is currently the Technical Director for Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment