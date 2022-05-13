It'll be a dream to play for Chelsea - Enoch Attah Agyei

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Enoch Attah Agyei says that it will be a dream come true if he should play for reigning European champions Chelsea FC.



The former Medeama prodigy who was primed for great things in his early days is currently without a club after playing for clubs on the African continent.



He last played for Guinean side Horoya AC but left the club months ago.



Attah Agyei, 23, is expected to join a new club in the coming days after his impressive performance for the Guinean side.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana youth star says that he will work very hard to get his dream move to the London based club.



“One of my dreams as a player is play for Chelsea. It is a club I admire and I will be happy to don the Blue jersey. In achieving this dream, I just have to work hard. Everything is possible in life, I started somewhere and have been able to reach a certain level, so I believe with a little push I will achieve my aim”.



He played for Windy Professionals and Medeama before leaving for Tanzanian side Azam FC and Horoya AC in Guinea.