Issah Abass moves to Croatian club HNK Rijeka on loan

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Issah Abass has finalized his season-long loan transfer to the Croatian top division ahead of the new football season.



HNK Rijeka of Croatia's premier division has confirmed the loan transfer of Ghanaian striker lssah Abass from German Bundesliga team FSV Mainz O5 until the conclusion of the 2021-22 league campaign in Croatia's top flight.



After spending last season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente, the talented striker has been sent out again Mainz.



The energetic striker expressed his delight at his transfer move to HNK Rijeka shortly after signing the contract for the Stadion Rujevica team.



"It is a great feeling to be here and for me, it is a positive thing to be in Rijeka. I am ready and I want to do my best to score goals and do everything a team player needs," said the former Asokwa FC player.



Abass, who is still under contract with FSV Mainz O5 for another two years, made eight league appearances for FC Twente in the 2020-21 Dutch Eredivisie season.