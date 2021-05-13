Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians for Gaza celebrate Eid al-Fitr despite airstrike from Israel

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Palestinians for Gaza observe di Eid al-Fitr celebration even as dem suffer series of reprisal attacks from di Israeli forces.



Palestinian militants don fire more dan 1,000 rockets, Israel tok - and Israel don carry out hundreds of air strikes on Gaza, as dem destroy three tower blocks and kill senior Hamas officials.



At least 53 Palestinians and six Israelis don die for di battle since Monday.



Di current deadly exchange of fire dey happun during Eid, and di na one of di most important festivals for Muslim calendar.



"Di Eid dey different. Dis Eid come wit bombing, fear and horror," Fahd Ramadan, one 44-year-old resident for southern Gaza city of Khan Younis tok.



Latest photos from Gaza show how plenti of di streets wey dey full with plenti pipo sake if Eid celebration come dey empty dis year sake of missiles.



Khamees al-Jabri, wey be 19-year-old tell Reuters agency reports say "We go celebrate Eid to tell everyone say Gaza like life and say Gaza children wan wear di clothes of Eid like children all ova di world."



Eid mark di end of Ramadan, one month of fasting from dawn to sunset, as well as spiritual reflection and prayer.



