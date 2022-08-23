You are here: HomeSports2022 08 23Article 1608536

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ismail Ganiyu loses Kotoko captaincy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ganiu is set to leave Asante Kotoko Ganiu is set to leave Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian defender Ismail Ganiyu is longer captain of Asante Kotoko, having been replaced by midfielder Richard Boadu, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The center-back is on his way out of Kotoko. Ganiyu has formally written to the club, demanding the termination of his contract.

Ganiyu, who joined Kotoko from Karela United, has one year left on his contract.

Kotoko are yet to respond to the player’s letter but their latest decision suggests Ganiyu is not in their plans and will leave.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment