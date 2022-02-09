Ishmael Yartey scores debut goal for Hidd in Bahrain

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ishmael Yartey scored his first goal for Bahrain giants Club Hidd FC in their 3-2 Bahrain Federation Cup win against Etihad Club.



Yartey, 32, scored the game-winning goal with a spectacular volley in the second half, ensuring the Islanders' dominance over the opponents.



The Hidd boss pushed the 2007 Ghana U17 winger into action just a few weeks after signing him on a free transfer from the Finnish top division.



And the former Benfica youth team star made an immediate impression, slamming the ball into the back of the net with an amazing finish.



Yartey extended his hot streak by scoring again for Hidd in a warm-up game against Al Shabab.



Yartey is scheduled to make his league debut for the two-time champions when they face Manana Club in the Bahrain Premier League on Friday.



