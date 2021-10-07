Ishmael Ganiyu reacts after being named new Asante Kotoko captain

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Ishmael Ganiyu has reacted after being named as the new captain of Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors appointed the towering guardsman as the new captain ahead of the 2021/22 season which will start on October 29.



Ganiyu will be assisted by goalkeeper Razak Abalora and midfielder Mudasiru Salifu.



The appointment of new leaders became necessary following the departure of Felix Annan and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.



"Another platform to enjoy the teaming support of the Red Army and most importantly putting on the famous Red shirt."



"I also take this opportunity to wholeheartedly accept the new responsibility placed on me as a leader," Ganiyu posted on Twitter after the announcement.



The 25-year-old has been instrumental since joining Kotoko from Karela United in 2019.



