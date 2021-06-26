Isaac Sackey finalizes Al Tai FC switch

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana midfielder Isaac Sackey has completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Tai FC.



Sackey penned a two-year deal with the Ha’il based side after passing his medical examination on Friday.



The 27-year-old joins the Knight of The North as a free agent after leaving Turkish side Hatayspor at the end of the last term.



The hardworking midfielder is expected to bring stability to the fold of the newly-promoted club as they seek to maintain their Pro League status.



Sackey previously played for Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic as well as Turkish teams Alanyaspor, Denzilispor, and Hatayspor.



He has played 4 times for the Ghana national team.