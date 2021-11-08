Isaac Oppong proving key for Kotoko’s early season success

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Asante Kotoko’s early-season success under Prosper Ogum Narteh has a fine ingredient in Sunyani-born Isaac Oppong.



The 18-year-old climbed off the bench to win a penalty against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium which was converted by captain Abdul Ganiyu Ismail.



Oppong was directly involved in all 3 goals as the Porcupine Warriors fought back to beat Dreams FC 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 1.



Though he wasn’t on the score-sheet as he did last week but he was still involved in a goal as he won the penalty for his side.



Kotoko signed him from Division Two side Bectero Sassana where he bagged 22 goals and made 11 assists in 17 games in the Sunyani Division Two Zone.



