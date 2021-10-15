Isaac Mensah reveals 'team spirit' key to Hearts' recent success

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: phobianews.com

Isaac Mensah has revealed that Hearts' healthy team dynamic has been one of the key factors to the club's success under Samuel Boadu.



The Phobians won the domestic double and are currently participating in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. The young forward was quick to laud his teammates in the wake of this achievement, heaping praise on a number of his teammates.



"I'm always asked about team spirit and say ‘it's good’ but this is the most together dressing room I've been in," Mensah told phobianews.com



Mensah went on to stress the role the entire squad played in this triumph, explaining: "Winning a league title and the FA Cup is a big group effort. Right now, people not in the team realise their responsibility even more."



Along with the obvious and direct influence of players and managerial staff, Mensah highlighted the impact of those higher up in the club's hierarchy: "I look back at the whole journey and credit has to go to the top for bringing in this manager and signing good players who were also good characters both on and off the pitch.



"At the beginning, we were incredible some games and then garbage. The back door would be open. But we made progress, we found a way to win ugly if we needed to.



The forward was hopeful Hearts would win convincingly against the Moroccans on Sunday. " It will be a difficult game for both sides because both are big clubs on the continent but I am optimistic that we (Hearts) will win convincingly on Sunday to make the return fixture easier."



