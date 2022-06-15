Isaac Dogboe switches nationality to UK - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Former WBO super-bantamweight champion, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe has reportedly switched nationality to the United Kingdom.



According to a report filed by 3sports, the boxer will no longer fight in the name of Ghana.



Isaac Dogbe was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents and has lived in both countries.



The boxer have an impending bout against, American boxer, Joet De Jesus Gonzalez on July 23, 2022.



In May 2022, Dogboe visited Ghana and met with the National Sports Authority to officially inform them about his upcoming bout.



The NSA announced the boxer's visit via their Facebook wall.



"The boxing icon, Isaac Dogbe and his management team paid a formal visit to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi at his office today, May 23, 2022."



The statement further explained the purpose of the visit.



"The purpose of the meeting was to officially inform the Director of the upcoming bout slated for July 23 2022, in Minnesota with his contender Jowet Gonzalez in a tilted eliminator and to discuss their program outline for the year.



The Public Relations Officer for the team, Nana Akyere Agyako stated that the boxer (Dogbe) takes advantage of every opportunity to raise the flag of Ghana high and expects Ghanaians to reciprocate that gesture with their support. She pleaded with the Authority and the Media to rally behind him and give him the necessary publicity," the statement continued.