Isaac Dogboe shouldn’t go near Navarrete - Joshua Clottey

Former IBF Welterweight Champion, Joshua Clottey, has warned former Ghanaian World Champion, Isaac Dogboe, not to attempt to fight Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete for the third time.



The retired Ghanaian champion, Clottey, explained that Emmanuel Navarrete has gone from being a good boxer to a strong boxer, hence Dogboe must rather focus on fighting different opponents than bargaining for a deal with the Mexican.



“He shouldn’t go near Navarrete. There is something called nemesis. If you know your nemesis, you are not going to joke with your nemesis…he (Navarrete) is stronger now. Dogboe is too short for Navarrete. He thinking about Navarrete. Maybe to me is a wrong deal,” citisportsonline.com quoted him.



In two consecutive fights, Dogboe suffered two career defeats to the Mexican boxer.



The first bout saw Dogboe lose his WBO Super Bantamweight title to him in 2019, before losing a rematch bout against him a year later.



Since their last bout, the two boxers have both moved up in weight and Navarrete has gone on to win one additional belt.



Dogboe could become a two-time world champion at age 27 if he can overcome his next challenger in a world title bout.



