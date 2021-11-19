Isaac Dogboe faces Christopher Diaz ahead of Saturday’s fight

Boxing News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Dogboe comes up against a Puerto Rican boxer on Nov. 20



Both Dogboe and Diaz lost their fights to Navarrete



A victory for Dogboe will send him closer to his world title shot



Ghana’s former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe, faced off with his opponent, Christopher Diaz, ahead of their showdown on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



The Ghanaian ‘Royal Storm’ is up for another world title shot in the featherweight division after moving up in weight.



Dogboe earned a victory over Adam Lopez in June 2021. Prior to his recent bout Dogboe knocked out Chris Avalos to stage his return to the ring after a year layoff from the sports following his back to back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete.



Christopher Diaz is a recent casualty of Emmanuel Navarette. The Puerto Rico’s boxer lost by a technical knockout to Navarette in April 2021 and is looking forward to bouncing back as he faces his Ghanaian opponent.



Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz has a record of 29 fights, won 26, 16 by way of knockouts with 3 defeats.



However, Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe has boxed 24 times, 22 wins, 15 knockouts with 2 loses.



Dogboe is eyeing a win over Diaz in an attempt to get a world title shot in 2022.



The fight is an undercard on Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter’s Pay-Per-View fight.



