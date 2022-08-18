Isaac Dogboe advises boxers to pay GBA development levy

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogboe, NABF Featherweight Champion has advised Ghanaian boxers who fight outside to pay the development levy instituted by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for their own good.



Addressing the media at a Press Conference at the African Regent Hotel on Thursday, he said there are other good boxers coming up who must be supported to reach the top.



He said although he did not start his boxing profession in Ghana, he is a Ghanaian and must support whatever can make Ghana Boxing grow.



He spoke about his two losses to Mexican Emmanuel Navarette, and promised never to lose hope, but keep on persevering to reach his goal. He thanked Almighty God for his career and his new managers and Niche Cocoa, his sponsors.



“I will keep on moving and climbing till I see the diamond. If you don’t climb, you will not see what is at the top” he expressed.



He noted that Ghana Boxing is coming back to winning ways, and commended Niche Cocoa for believing in him.



According to Isaac Dogboe, he is ready to face anyone who comes forward and ready for any title, WBO or WBC.



He received a portrait from Art Master of Ada SHS, Mr. Mac Lawson to grace the event.



President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye who was present at the conference said Dogbe is the only Ghanaian among the top boxers in the world ratings.



He stressed that discipline is the hallmark of Dogboe and he will go places.



Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi lauded the boxing fraternity for their exploits at the amateur level, winning bronze at the Olympic Games and three medals, two silver and one bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games.



