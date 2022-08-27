You are here: HomeSports2022 08 27Article 1611092

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Isaac Cobbinah off the bench to strike match-winner for El Gouna in Egypt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Isaac Cobbinah Isaac Cobbinah

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Cobbinah came off the bench to score the match-winner for El Gouna against Future FC in the Egyptian Premier League on Friday.

The young forward was introduced at the 77th-minute mark as a replacement for Ali Zaazaa and he scored in stoppage-time to seal the win for his side.

He was booked in the 96th minute for over-celebrating the goal.

Before his introduction, the scoring for the game was pecked at 1-1 after defender Louay Badr cancelled out Marwan Mohsen’s 52nd-minute opener.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment