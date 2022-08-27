Isaac Cobbinah off the bench to strike match-winner for El Gouna in Egypt

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Cobbinah came off the bench to score the match-winner for El Gouna against Future FC in the Egyptian Premier League on Friday.



The young forward was introduced at the 77th-minute mark as a replacement for Ali Zaazaa and he scored in stoppage-time to seal the win for his side.



He was booked in the 96th minute for over-celebrating the goal.



Before his introduction, the scoring for the game was pecked at 1-1 after defender Louay Badr cancelled out Marwan Mohsen’s 52nd-minute opener.