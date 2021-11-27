Isaac Amoako wants to coach Asante Kotoko in the future

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has targeted the club’s coaching job in the future.



The 38-year-old had an 11-year stint with the Porcupine Warriors and had a successful spell with the club.



He won several titles including four Ghana Premier League titles.



The former goalkeeper during his playing days featured for Kotoko, Ashantigold, BA United and Dreams FC before calling it a quit.



Isaac Amoako currently works for lower-tier side Nsoatreman FC and he is also the goalkeepers' trainer for the Ghana national U-15 team.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Aben FM in Koforidua, the former shot stopper said he is worried about his inability to help the two-time African Champions win an African title and has therefore promised to return in the capacity as a coach to win it.



“During my spell with Kotoko I won 4 leagues titles, 6 FA Cups and others but what hurts me is my inability to help the club win the Champions League. most is not winning Africa”



“Our best in the Champions League was money zone but I hope I can win Africa with Kotoko since am still into football. I will go back to the club in the capacity as a coach and achieve that dream” he said.