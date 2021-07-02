Isaac Amoah and Shadrack Yamoah in Dubai to have trials at Al Shabab

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghanaian duo of Isaac Amoah and Shadrack Yamoah is currently in Dubai where they are set to have trials at Saudi Arabian giants Al Shabab.



The two talented youngsters are all players of i1 Soccer Academy, a Ghanaian academy side owned by football administrator and agent, Mr. David Ofori Robertson.



Isaac Amoah 19, and Shadrack Yamoah, 20, both arrived in Dubai last Sunday after securing the invitation for the trials.



They will be handed the opportunity to showcase their talent at Saudi giants Al Shabab in an exercise that could lead to their signings.



The two players will however need to impress the technical handlers of the club first.



About the two players:



Shadrack Yamoah [Pictured in white top] – Born October 23, 2001, he is a strong defensive midfielder with impressive attributes.



Not only does he have the ability to constantly intercept play, but he is also a good tackler and can pass the ball as well.



Isaac Amoah [Pictured in black top] – Born December 17, 2002, he is an exciting teenager with outstanding attacking abilities.



He can cause enormous danger when operating from the flanks and is smart and clinical when deployed as a striker.



