Isaac Akuoko and Yakubu Suleman to represent Ghana in MEA Rugby Championship

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: Rachel Ankomah Media

Before the Middle East-Africa Rugby League Championship slated for 27th September - 2nd October 2022, the Rugby League Federation Ghana released their squad list for the tournament.



Amongst the 21 players are Accra Majestics Development Officer and Helenburg Tigers player Isaac Akuoko and Captain Yakubu Suleman.



Isaac made his debut in the Western Sydney Academy of Sport Harold Matthews Squad in 2016. He later moved to Sydney Independence Combined Colleges Squad in 2017/18. In 2018, he made it to the Manly Jersey Flegg Train-on squad.



Currently, he plays for the Helensburgh Tigers in the Illawarra Cup!



Isaac shared his thoughts on being selected to represent his country.

"Such an honour to play for Ghana. I got so much love for the culture. You can expect me to give my 100% when I put that jersey on!"



According to Akuoko, his highlight of the Rugby League was playing for Africa United in 2018. To him, that was special.



Yakubu Suleman, who is currently the Captain for Accra Majestics, played his first ever Rugby League match in 2019 with Ghana Skolars. He also played for Union teams, namely Accra Rugby Club and Madina Panthers. Despite all odds, his love for Rugby League keeps growing.



"I was very very happy when I got the call up to the National Team. I'm grateful to God for the opportunity again, as due to circumstances beyond my control, I wasn't able to join the National Team in 2019, although I had a call-up. I'm going to put out my best to make my country, my parents, and my Manager, Rachel Ankomah, proud," Yakubu said.