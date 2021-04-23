Isa Patami: Why Nigeria goment stand by Minister of Communication despite 'cancel campaign' - Garba Shehu

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria presidency don describe di call for President Muhammadu Buhari to remove di kontri Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami from office as "cancel campaign"



Di presidency through statement wey senior media aide to di President, Garba Shehu sign say di Minister dey "currently, subject to 'cancel campaign' wey pipo wey want di removal of di minister dey instigate."



Dis comments by Garba Shehu dey come afta days of pressure by some Nigerians wey don call on di minister to resign sake of e past extreme religious views.



"Today, there is an unfortunate fashion in public discourse that makes leaders in politics, religion, and civil society liable in the present for every statement they have ever made in the past – no matter how long ago, and even after they have later rejected them," Garba Shehu bin write for twitter.



Trends for Twitter with hashtags #Pantamimustgo and #Pantamiresign na im come lead to Garba Shehu inside statement.



Shehu for di statement say pipo: "no really care wetin he [Pantami] fit or fit no don tok some 20 years ago: dat na merely di instrument wey dem dey use to attempt to "cancel" am. But dem go profit if we stop am from making decisions wey go improve di lives of everyday Nigerians."



Im add say: "Di Minister don, rightly, apologize for wetin im tok for early 2000s. Di views dey absolutely unacceptable then, and go dey be equally unacceptable today, if im repeat am. But im no go repeat dem..."



Wetin lead to dis?



Di call for di minister to resign begn after Peoples Gazette comot one old video of im past views wia im bin sympathetic wit terrorist organisations.



Pantami initially deny say im hold any extremists views and call di reports defamation of character by pipo wey dey against im policies as di minister of communication and digital economy.



Later, for one interview wit Daily Trust, di minister acknowledge im past views but tok say im don since renounce those radical comments.



