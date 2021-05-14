Is there public holiday on Friday in Nigeria?: See states wey don declare public holiday sake of Eid-al-Fitr

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Some states for Nigeria don declare public holiday for Friday May 14 to continue di Eid al-Fitr celebration.



Nigeria Federal goment bin declare Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May, 2021 as public holidays to Muslims to mark di end of di Ramadan season.



Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola for di statement wey im bring out also "congratulate Muslim faithful on di occasion and call on all Nigerians, for home and abroad to use di period of dis year Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for di kontri."





But some states extend dia public holiday till Friday as dem declare work-free day."Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state don declare tomorrow Friday, May 14 as work free day to allow Muslim faithful continue with di Eid-el-Fitr celebrations," Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for Information, Kano state tok for statement.Garba say di decision na as dem consider say Wednesday, May 12, wey Federal goment bin declare follow for inside di Ramadan period wey make di fasting complete 30 days.Also, di Jigawa state goment declare Friday as work free day.Hussaini Ali Kila, di Head of Civil Service for Jigawa state for di statement wey im sign tok say Govnor Badaru Abubakar "congratulate Muslim faithful on di Eid-el-Fitr celebration and make civil servants use di period of dis year occasion to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation for di State."