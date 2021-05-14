Is there public holiday on Friday in Nigeria?: See states wey don declare public holiday sake of Eid-al-Fitr

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021
Source: bbc.com
Some states for Nigeria don declare public holiday for Friday May 14 to continue di Eid al-Fitr celebration.
Nigeria Federal goment bin declare Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May, 2021 as public holidays to Muslims to mark di end of di Ramadan season.
Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola for di statement wey im bring out also "congratulate Muslim faithful on di occasion and call on all Nigerians, for home and abroad to use di period of dis year Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for di kontri."
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the FG today in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year's Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) May 10, 2021